ADVERTISEMENT

Champions League | Vinicius’ brace earns Real a draw at Bayern

May 02, 2024 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - MUNICH, Germany

AP

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. scored twice, including a late penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in an entertaining Champions League semifinal, first leg on Tuesday, leaving the tie wide open.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian, who put Real in front after 24 minutes, has now scored in the semifinals for a third successive season.

Bayern had struck twice in four minutes early in the second half to turn the game around before Vinicius’ spot kick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing each other for a record eighth time at this stage of the competition, it was Bayern which got off to a strong start, racking up half a dozen attempts on goal by the 15th minute with Leroy Sane and Harry Kane coming close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Real needed only one chance to score though, stunning the home crowd against the run of play when Kroos sliced open the Bayern defence with a through ball and Vinicius chased it down to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Kroos almost added another himself in the 51st but his curled shot was palmed wide by Neuer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, it was Bayern which scored two minutes later with a solo effort and shot from Sane for a deserved equaliser.

Paying the penalty

The comeback was complete in the 57th when Jamal Musiala was brought down by Lucas Vazquez and Kane sent Andriy Lunin the wrong way to put the home side ahead.

Real, chasing a 15th European Cup, levelled in the 83rd with Vinicius’ penalty to set up a mouth-watering return leg next week.

The result: Bayern Munich 2 (Sane 53, Kane 57-pen) drew with Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Jr. 24, 83-pen).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US