Champions League | Tottenham faces an uphill task

The global virus outbreak will be the centre of attention when the Champions League resumes this week with second-leg matches in the round of 16.

After reaching the final last season, Tottenham has an uphill task against Leipzig to make the quarterfinals this time round. A 1-0 deficit must be overturned without a recognisable striker in the team with both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured.

The North London club is enduring a five-game winless run in all competitions that began with the first-leg loss to Leipzig.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is grumbling about his squad shortages while preparing for the trip to Germany, complaining about the commitment of a fit player — record-signing Tanguy Ndombele.

German news agency DPA reported Monday that the game would go ahead as scheduled with fans, citing the Leipzig city government.

No fans

In the day’s other game, Atalanta has a 4-1 lead from the first leg and won’t have to worry about Valencia’s fans as the Italian team tries to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

The game will be played without fans present as Spain tries to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.