Champions League | Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven

March 14, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Dortmund, Germany

Jadon Sancho scored early and Marco Reus netted late to send Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday.

Sancho scored in the third minute and Reus sealed the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Dortmund's 3-1 win on aggregate after the teams drew the first leg 1-1 in Eindhoven.

Dortmund, which reached the final in 2013, is into the last eight for the first time in three years.

"We're looking forward to the next round because a big opponent awaits us," Niclas Füllkrug said of Friday's quarterfinal draw.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic bemoaned his team's poor second half after starting with what he said was "the best 30 minutes of the season."

Ian Maatsen tested PSV goalkeeper Walter Benítez in the second minute before Sancho scored the next.

Julian Brandt sent the England forward through to score his second goal in as many games for Dortmund with a precise shot inside the bottom left corner. Sancho scored his first goal since returning from Manchester United for Dortmund to beat Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund should have scored more Wednesday as the home team's intensity overwhelmed PSV.

Füllkrug drew a shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat, and Donyell Malen missed another good chance against his former team.

The Dutch visitors only started threatening after 25 minutes. Gregor Kobel saved an effort from Johan Bakayoko, then another from Guus Til.

PSV coach Peter Bosz took Til off for Mexico forward Hirving Lozano at the break and his team emerged with more bite.

Terzic was clearly unhappy with the visitors' revival after Lozano struck the post. Then Kobel denied Bakayoko at his near post in the 71st, shortly before Sancho had to go off injured. Reus went on in his place.

One of Reus' first touches was to deliver a free kick that Füllkrug met to score, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

PSV captain Luuk de Jong missed the visitors' best chance before Reus sealed the win at the other end.

"We dominated the second half without creating any huge chances, until right at the end, when I should have scored," de Jong said.