HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Champions League | Rashford's red card in Champions League adds to turbulent period for Man United forward

United was leading 2-0 at the time of Rashford's sending-off at Parken Stadium but went into halftime 2-2 as the visitors struggled to cope with 10 men

November 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Copenhagen (Denmark)

AP
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is shown a red card by referee Donatas Rumsas.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is shown a red card by referee Donatas Rumsas. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Marcus Rashford's difficult start to the season at Manchester United just got a bit tougher.

The England forward was shown a straight red card in the 42nd minute of United's match at FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday for stamping on opponent Elias Jelert.

Rashford appeared to be trying to shield the ball but landed his studs on Jelert's left ankle. Rashford threw his hands up in disgust when the red card was brandished.

United was leading 2-0 at the time of Rashford's sending-off at Parken Stadium but went into halftime 2-2 as the visitors struggled to cope with 10 men.

Rashford has scored just one goal in all competitions this season, failing to replicate his form of last season.

Off the field, he was reprimanded by United manager Erik ten Hag last week for his decision to go to a nightclub for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City. Ten Hag said Rashford's conduct was “unacceptable” and the player had apologised.

Rashford missed the Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday, a day after Ten Hag's criticism. United said Rashford's absence was because of a heavy knock to his leg in training and that he failed a fitness test before the game.

He was fit enough to start against Copenhagen four days later.

Related Topics

soccer / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.