March 17, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 season, while reigning Premier League champions Manchester City has been drawn against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In the other two fixtures, Italian sides AC Milan and Napoli will clash for a spot in the final four, whereas Inter Milan will take on Portuguese outfit Benfica.

For City manager Pep Guardiola, it will be a reunion against former team Bayern Munich.

AC Milan, Napoli, Benfica and Inter Milan have been drawn on the same side, which means one of these sides will play in the final against one among the other four giants — Madrid, Bayern, City or Chelsea.

Champions League quarter-finals schedule

The quarterfinals will be played across two legs on April 11 and 18.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

First legs: April 11-12

Second legs: April 18-19

