Champions League | PSG vs. Dortmund match to take place behind closed doors

PARIS

09 March 2020 16:39 IST

This week's Champions League soccer clash between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Paris police authority on Monday.

The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium this Wednesday will see PSG go into the second-leg having lost the first tie in Dortmund 2-1.

