Champions League | PSG vs. Dortmund match to take place behind closed doors
This week's Champions League soccer clash between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Paris police authority on Monday.
The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium this Wednesday will see PSG go into the second-leg having lost the first tie in Dortmund 2-1.
