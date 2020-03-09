Football

Champions League | PSG vs. Dortmund match to take place behind closed doors

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Dortmund.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium this Wednesday will see PSG go into the second-leg having lost the first tie in Dortmund 2-1

This week's Champions League soccer clash between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Paris police authority on Monday.

The game at Paris' Parc des Princes stadium this Wednesday will see PSG go into the second-leg having lost the first tie in Dortmund 2-1.

