Champions League | PSG to miss Neymar against Leipzig

Liverpool visits Atletico; Donetsk welcomes Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain has won 10 of its 12 games overall this season, but there are serious questions being raised about the level of play.

PSG again looked laborious in a league game against Angers on Friday night and scraped another late win courtesy of a controversial penalty from striker Kylian Mbappe.

It was handed a further blow with Neymar ruled out for the clash against RB Leipzig due to an abductor injury suffered while on international duty with Brazil. PSG at least it will have Lionel Messi, but midfielder Leandro Paredes is also out with a thigh injury.

Pep Guardiola will make a late decision on whether goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus should play in Manchester City’s match at Club Brugge on Tuesday after being unable to prepare with the team due to a prolonged period on duty with Brazil.

Also Read Qatar World Cup may be Neymar’s last

City, which reached the Champions League final last season, slipped to third in Group A after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital last month.

Daniel Maldini is the third member of his family to play for AC Milan after grandfather Cesare and record-breaking father Paolo.

Daniel scored his first Serie A goal last month and now could get his first start in the Champions League when Milan visits Porto in Group B.

Striker Luis Suarez will meet former club Liverpool for the first time since joining Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 games for the English club. His last match against Liverpool was a 4-0 loss with Barcelona in the 2019 semifinals.

For Tuesday’s Group B game, Atletico coach Diego Simeone is expected to count on a couple of players who had been doubtful because of injuries — midfielder Marcos Llorente and defender José María Giménez.

Shakhtar Donetsk will try to make it three straight group-stage victories against Real Madrid after consecutive wins last season. Madrid is hoping to rebound from its shock home loss against Moldovan league club Sheriff at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Borussia Dortmund has star striker Erling Haaland back to face Ajax on Tuesday in Group C after a muscle injury. The other German team in the Champions League, Leipzig, has had a disastrous start to its European campaign with two defeats and will be up against it at PSG in Group A on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s fixtures: Besiktas vs Sporting, Club Brugge vs Man City, 10:15 p.m.; Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, PSG vs RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Inter Milan vs Sheriff, Ajax vs Dortmund, Porto vs AC Milan 12.30 a.m. (Wednesday).