Champions League | PSG edges out Bayern Munich in a tense encounter

Spectacular: Mehdi Taremi’s acrobatic effort was not enough for Porto to overturn its first-leg deficit against Chelsea.

14 April 2021 22:53 IST

Makes the last four; Chelsea also through to the semifinals

Paris Saint-Germain did just enough to knock defending champion Bayern Munich out of the Champions League and reach the semifinals for the second straight season, losing a tense match 1-0 on Tuesday to advance on away goals from the first leg.

Bayern had to score twice after losing 3-2 at home and survived several scares in the first half before largely taking control in the second.

But without the prolific Robert Lewandowski, the six-time champion lacked a cutting edge and could not add to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s first-half goal against his former club.

After losing 1-0 to Bayern in last year’s final, PSG stands one step away from the second final of its 51-year history and remains on course to win it for the first time. +

Neymar had three shots saved by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and hit the woodwork twice in an eventful first half that tilted Bayern’s way when Choupo-Moting headed home in the 40 minute.

Bayern’s wingers were a constant menace and PSG’s defenders were relieved to see standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas stretch his right hand to keep out Leroy Sane’s dangerous cross deep into injury time at Parc des Princes.

That was Bayern’s last chance on a night when the usually so prolific German side paid the price for its wastefulness without Lewandowski.

A spectacular goal from a scissor kick by Mehdi Taremi wasn’t enough to earn Porto a place in the Champions League semifinals as Chelsea advanced despite a 1-0 loss in the second leg of its quarterfinal. Chelsea went through 2-1 on aggregate and will play in the last four for the first time since 2014.

Taremi’s acrobatic volley, following a cross from the right, came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time and lit up a lacklustre game in Seville, which hosted both legs of the quarterfinal because of coronavirus restrictions. It came too late to rescue Porto, which had been successfully stifled up to that point.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to return to the Champions League final, where he led Paris Saint-Germain last season before a loss to Bayern Munich.

The results: Quarterfinals: Chelsea 0 lost to Porto 1 (Taremi 90+4) (Chelsea wins 2-1 on aggregate); Paris Saint-Germain 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (Choupo-Moting 40) (3-3 on aggregate; PSG wins on away goals).