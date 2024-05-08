ADVERTISEMENT

Champions League | Mbappe’s PSG knocked out in semis again as Hummels scores to Dortmund to final

May 08, 2024 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST

Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, and could face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Reuters

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks dejected as Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund celebrates victory with teammates after Borussia Dortmund defeat Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on May 7, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund showed great composure to reach their third Champions League final after Mats Hummels' second-half goal earned the visitors a 1-0 victory against misfiring Paris St Germain for a deserved 2-0 aggregate win on Tuesday.

Champions League | Fullkrug fires Dortmund to 1-0 win over Mbappe's PSG in semifinal first leg

Hummels headed home from a corner five minutes into the second half to send the Germans, who won the title in 1997, into their first final in Europe's top club competition since 2013.

They will meet either 14-times champions Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the June 1 showdown at Wembley.

PSG hit the woodwork four times but failed to find the net as Kylian Mbappe, who is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, was a shadow of his usual brilliant self.

PSG, who entered the tie as favourites to reach their second final after they finished runners-up in 2020, made an aggressive start and Mbappe had their first chance in the seventh minute with a half-volley as the hosts piled on the pressure.

With Mbappe on the left flank and Goncalo Ramos as a lone striker, the France forward had some space out wide and the possibility to cut in and threaten the Dortmund goal.

The visitors, however, were composed and held firm. Their confidence grew and they had their first opportunity through Julian Ryerson, whose shot hit the side netting.

Dortmund had a better chance in the 35th when, after a sharp counter attack following a woeful Mbappe miss, Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a brilliant save to deny Karim Adeyemi.

PSG were lucky the score on the night was level at halftime.

Luis Enrique's side stepped up a gear after the break with Warren Zaire Emery's shot hitting the outside of the post after Mbappe's attempt was deflected into his path by Ramos.

But Dortmund were more clinical as Hummels headed home from a corner five minutes after the interval to double the German side's advantage over the two legs.

Ramos's shot on the turn then went just over and Nuno Mendes's 25-metre missile hit the post as PSG reacted swiftly.

Another Mbappe attempt was deflected onto the bar before Vitinha's powerful shot also hit the woodwork.

PSG's Ousmane Dembele was a constant threat after the hour mark but, just like the rest of the team, the France forward came more into the game far too late against a side who never lost their composure and fully deserve their place in the final.

