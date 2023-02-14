ADVERTISEMENT

Champions League | Mbappe in PSG's squad but still doubtful for Bayern Munich clash

February 14, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - PARIS

Lionel Messi and influential midfielder Marco Verratti are also back from injury to play in the Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich

Reuters

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier and Kylian Mbappe during training on February 13, 2023, ahead of the Champions League match against Bayern Munich | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe was included in Paris St Germain's squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes after taking part in training although his participation in the clash was still in doubt.

The France forward, who had initially been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained on February 1, was on the pitch with his team mates on Sunday and Monday.

Coach Christophe Galtier on Saturday said he would take 'zero risk' with Mbappe.

Lionel Messi and influential midfielder Marco Verratti are also back from injury.

"What I can tell you is that the team who will play tomorrow will look nothing like that who played against Monaco," Galthie told a news conference.

"Kylian did the whole session today. I didn't think he would be on the pitch yesterday. We made the decision that he would train with everyone today.

"We're not sure yet whether he will be on the match sheet, we will decide tomorrow after discussing with him and the medical staff.

"If he is on the match sheet, he will play."

PSG in poor form

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions.

Against Bayern, PSG will need to raise their level significantly.

"We have this ability (to switch to Champions League mode). I have a lot of belief in myself. I know what I'm capable of. I’m humble," said Neymar.

"It's an important game tomorrow and we're prepared for that clash. We have the team to play a great game tomorrow. I like to play these big games against big teams."

"I know that my team will rise to the occasion," said Galthie.

"I don't think Bayern are the favourites. It's 50-50. It's a Champions League game. No one will be qualified after tomorrow's game. Bayern have been better lately and for some reasons it's not the case for us but I have a bigger squad at my disposal for tomorrow."

