Champions League matches postponed

The Champions League last 16, second legs between Manchester City and Real Madrid and Juventus and Lyon became the latest high-profile football matches to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, UEFA confirmed on Thursday.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, forcing players and staff of the Italian champion into quarantine.

Ronaldo symptom-free

Rugani’s teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of contracting the virus, local authorities in Portugal said on Thursday.

Real Madrid players have also been put into quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for COVID-19. La Liga announced Spain’s top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, UEFA has called for a crisis meeting through videoconferencing next Tuesday “to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak” and the meeting will involve representatives from all 55 national associations and club and player bodies.

Meanwhile, two Europa League last 16, first legs scheduled for Thursday and involving Italian clubs have been postponed.

Euro 2020 is due to kick off in three months and the final four qualifying spots are due to be decided in play-off matches scheduled to be played at the end of this month.

A four-team international tournament featuring European champions Portugal, World Cup finalist Croatia, Belgium and Switzerland in Qatar this month has been called off.