Football

Champions League: Lewandowski hits 4 goals as Bayern crush Red Star

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and FC Bayern Munich at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and FC Bayern Munich at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 26.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The result left Bayern top of Group B on 15 points, five more than Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich secured top spot in their Champions League group with a match to spare after four second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski inspired them to a 6-0 away mauling of Red Star Belgrade on November 26.

The result left Bayern top of Group B on 15 points, five more than Tottenham Hotspur who joined them in the last 16 after fighting back from two goals down to beat Olympiakos Piraeus 4-2 at home. Bayern pinned Red Star back from the start and came close three times through Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman before Leon Goretzka fired them into a 14th-minute lead with a superb header.

The Germany midfielder rose above his markers to steer a perfect Philippe Coutinho cross from the left past goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who was left clutching nothing but air.

Lewandowski had a goal disallowed shortly before halftime after a quick VAR review ruled that Corentin Tolisso handled the ball when he teed up the Poland striker.

A vociferous band of around 2,000 visiting Bayern supporters lit some two dozen flares early in the second half, seemingly igniting Lewandowskis onslaught against a hapless Red Star who were nonetheless roared on by their own faithful.

The Pole converted a 53rd-minute penalty after Milos Degenek handled in the box and made it 3-0 on the hour from a fine assist by Tolisso.

He headed in the fourth soon afterwards from a Benjamin Pavard cross and stunned Red Star again in the 68th minute. Tolisso completed the rout in the dying minutes with a simple finish.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Football
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 10:53:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/champions-league-lewandowski-hits-4-goals-as-bayern-crush-red-star/article30094274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY