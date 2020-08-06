Champions League | Juventus striving to get Dybala ready

Serie A champion Juventus, which trails French side Lyon 1-0 going into the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, is feverishly trying to get its injured talismanic forward Paulo Dybala up and running for the showdown here on Friday.
Despite winning the league with two matches to spare, the form of Maurizio Sarri’s side at the end of the campaign has raised concerns that it might not make the tournament’s final eight in Lisbon.
“We’ve switched off in the last few matches (in the league), now we need to turn it back on again for Lyon,” said Sarri recently.
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will want to impose its game when it meets Real Madrid, which trails 1-2, at home on Friday.
“We want to impose our own style on the game and take the game to certain areas of the field where we can hurt Real Madrid, where we can show the qualities of our players,” said Guardiola.
Suspended captain Sergio Ramos will travel with the Spanish Liga champion that doesn’t have Gareth Bale. UEFA protocol will allow Ramos to be in the dressing room but he cannot sit on the bench.
