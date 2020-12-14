Champions League | Barca vs PSG headlines last-16 match-ups

Paris

14 December 2020 22:51 IST

Chelsea takes on Atletico in another top-drawer contest

Paris Saint-Germain, last season’s beaten finalist, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool was paired with RB Leipzig in Monday’s draw.

Bayern Munich, which beat PSG in the 2020 final to win a sixth European crown, plays Lazio in the knockout phase.

Chelsea, winner in 2012, has a tough task against Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will play Portuguese side Porto, winner in 2004, while Real Madrid takes on last season’s surprise quarterfinalists Atalanta.

With the matches due to be played in February, PSG will hope Neymar will have recovered from an ankle injury which forced him to be stretchered off the pitch in the 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday.

The pre-quarterfinal line-up:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City; Lazio v Bayern Munich; Atletico Madrid v Chelsea.

RB Leipzig v Liverpool; Porto v Juventus; Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain; Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund; Atalanta v Real Madrid.

First legs to be played on February 16-17 and February 23-24, and second legs on March 9-10 and March 16-17.