Champions League 2020 | Powerhouse Real, Inter facing the heat

Zinedine Zidane boosted by Ramos’ return; Antonio Conte will bank on Lukaku to deliver

Real Madrid values success in the Champions League above all else, but the 13-time champion heads into Wednesday’s game against Borussia Monchengladbach with its qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Should it suffer a humiliating group stage exit, ending its remarkable run as the only team to ever avoid elimination at this phase, coach Zinedine Zidane’s future will be at risk.

Win required

A win in the Spanish capital will guarantee Real passage through to the last 16 from Group B.

If Madrid draws and Shakhtar Donetsk wins or draws with Inter Milan in the other group match, the Spanish giant will be out.

Zidane is at least boosted by the return of captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal.

Ramos in particular is essential, with Madrid having lost eight of its last 10 European games in which the 35-year-old has not played, including the Ajax and Manchester City eliminations.

Inter meanwhile will be counting on prolific striker Romelu Lukaku to power the former three-time winner into the last 16.

Bottom of Group B, Inter needs to win at the San Siro and for ‘Gladbach and Real Madrid not to draw their match.

Atalanta heads to Ajax with a slender advantage ahead of Wednesday’s showdown for a place in the last 16.

Atalanta sits second behind Group D winner Liverpool and one point ahead of third-placed Ajax, and needs to avoid defeat. Ajax must win to ensure qualification.