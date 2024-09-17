GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Champions Inter drop to second after 1-1 draw at Monza

Monza took the lead in the 81st minute through substitute forward Dany Mota, who headed the ball into the top corner before Denzel Dumfries levelled for Inter in the 88th from close range.

Published - September 17, 2024 01:39 am IST - MONZA, Italy

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco, right, fights for the ball with Monza’s Pedro Pereira during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, on September 15 2024.

Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco, right, fights for the ball with Monza’s Pedro Pereira during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Inter at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, on September 15 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Champions Inter Milan were knocked off the Serie A summit on Sunday (September 15, 2024) after they came from behind to play out a surprise 1-1 draw at lowly Monza.

Monza took the lead in the 81st minute through substitute forward Dany Mota, who headed the ball into the top corner before Denzel Dumfries levelled for Inter in the 88th from close range.

Inter, who drew at Genoa in their season opener followed by wins against Lecce and Atalanta, dropped to second in the table with eight points after four games.

They are one point behind Napoli, who beat Cagliari 4-0 earlier on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi's men next travel to Manchester City on Wednesday to kick off their Champions League campaign before they host AC Milan in the league next Sunday.

There were no early signs of trouble for Inter, who were patiently building play from the back, controlling the pace of the game.

Lautaro Martinez should have put them in front inside the opening 10 minutes, when he received a perfect cross from Federico Dimarco.

His header from the centre of the box, however, sailed slightly above bar before Dimarco and Davide Frattesi also had their chances early on.

But Monza's calm defence did not leave the visitors much space and they went on to earn a shock lead as Mota nodded home from a neat lofted cross from Armando Izzo.

Inter intensified their efforts and defender Dumfries equalised with first touch two minutes from time, tapping a low cross from Carlos Augusto, but lacked time to find a winner.

Monza, who drew with Empoli and Fiorentina either side of their home loss to Genoa, are 15th with three points.

They still await first win under new coach and former Milan defender Alessandro Nesta as they are now winless in their last 13 Serie A games, the longest ongoing run of any side currently in the top flight.

Published - September 17, 2024 01:39 am IST

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.