CFC, NEUFC in goalless draw

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, on Sunday.
Both teams will feel that they did not make use of their opportunities, especially in the second half with players wasting some easy chances.
CFC had a chance in the second minute of the game when Lallianzuala Chhangte produced a good run on the left side to get into the box but yet again came up with a poor finish as he targeted the far post.
In the second half, NEFC came out more aggressive, kept the pressure on CFC and created chances.
NEFC striker Idrissa Sylla was in the thick of the action but the Guinean missed quite a few chances. In the 46th minute, he shot over the top a pass from Suhair Vadakkepeedika.
The best chance of the day came in the 65th minute when Sylla received a through ball from Rochharzela and had only the goalkeeper to beat but shot wide. CFC’s best opportunity came in the 60th minute when Jakub Sylvestr’s shot deflected off the goalkeeper. It fell kindly to Chhangte, who had an open net but contrived to shoot over the top.
NEFC (10 points) is now second behind Mumbai City FC while CFC stayed eighth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath