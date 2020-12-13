CFC, NEUFC in goalless draw

In the second half, NEFC came out more aggressive, kept the pressure on CFC and created chances

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, on Sunday.

Both teams will feel that they did not make use of their opportunities, especially in the second half with players wasting some easy chances.

CFC had a chance in the second minute of the game when Lallianzuala Chhangte produced a good run on the left side to get into the box but yet again came up with a poor finish as he targeted the far post.

In the second half, NEFC came out more aggressive, kept the pressure on CFC and created chances.

NEFC striker Idrissa Sylla was in the thick of the action but the Guinean missed quite a few chances. In the 46th minute, he shot over the top a pass from Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

The best chance of the day came in the 65th minute when Sylla received a through ball from Rochharzela and had only the goalkeeper to beat but shot wide. CFC’s best opportunity came in the 60th minute when Jakub Sylvestr’s shot deflected off the goalkeeper. It fell kindly to Chhangte, who had an open net but contrived to shoot over the top.

NEFC (10 points) is now second behind Mumbai City FC while CFC stayed eighth.