CFC looks to pile on FC Goa’s misery

08 January 2022 03:36 IST

FC Goa would look to carry the positives from its last game against KBFC

With just two points separating Chennaiyin FC - in sixth - from table-toppers Hyderabad FC, the former will hope to pocket another three points against a struggling FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

CFC ended a two-match losing streak with a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC last Sunday and will feel good going into Saturday’s fixture.

The team will also have the services of newly signed striker Nerijus Valskis who can provide much-needed attacking firepower in the final third of the pitch. The former champion has scored only nine goals so far, the lowest by any team in the tournament.

“The players showed good character and ability to change things even after two defeats and that’s important for me. Even some of the stronger teams don’t make a comeback after conceding losses. I want my team to be stable,” said coach Bozidar Bandovic.

Goa, currently ninth in the table, comes into the fixture on the back of three draws and a loss in its last four fixtures and injuries to key players has meant it hasn’t scored a lot of goals either.

In the last match against Kerala Blasters FC, the team showed resolve to come back from going down 2-0 under 25 minutes to salvage a draw and a point.

Coach Derrick Pereira though is aware that his side needs to start winning sooner rather than later if it hopes to have a chance to make the playoffs.

“In the last match, the start was not good conceding two goals but (Jorge) Ortiz’s goal gave us hope and Edu’s goal (Bedia) gave us belief that we can make it,” said Pereira.

“We had a very good second half and we need to carry on from there. We need to keep that composure upfront to finish and keep a clean sheet,” he added.