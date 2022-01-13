Football

CFC and HFC split points

Intense action: Gonzalez of HFC and CFC’s Sajid Dhot attempt to connect in an engaging tussle.  

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw with a goal each in the first half at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in Fatorda on Thursday.

Despite taking the lead in the 13th minute, Chennaiyin FC found itself once again outplayed by its opponents as Hyderbad looked the more impressive side on the park. The former champion will have to consider itself lucky to salvage a point from this match.

Chennaiyin went ahead, thanks to a set-piece goal from Sajid Dhot who headed in a free kick from Anirudh Thapa. For HFC, Javier Siverio headed in an assist from Asish Rai in injury time.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Mohammad Sajid Dhot 13) drew with Hyderabad FC 1 (Javier Siverio 45+3).

Friday’s match: FC Goa vs NorthEast United, 7.30 p.m.

Saturday’s match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30 p.m.


