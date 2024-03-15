Central Coast Mariners hold Odisha FC to goalless draw to reach AFC Cup Inter Zonal final

March 15, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Indian Super League side Odisha FC failed to progress to the Inter-Zone final of the AFC Cup after being held to a goalless draw in the home leg to Australia's Central Coast Mariners here on Thursday.

Having lost the first leg to the A-League side, Odisha FC could not capitalise on the home advantage to concede the tie 0-4 on aggregate.

Mikael Doka missed a first half penalty for the Mariners but it mattered little as the Australians had gone into the second leg with a comfortable 4-0 cushion from the first leg in Gosford last week.

Central Coast travelled to India in confident mood after their comprehensive win in the first meeting between the teams, and Jackson's side made a bright start.

Ronald Barcellos sought to capitalise on an early mistake by the Odisha defence but his shot from 20 yards out thumped back off the chest of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who blocked Angel Torres' close range effort moments later.

The visitors were soon given the opportunity to open the scoring when Ryan Edmondson was brought down by Carlos Delgado as he burst between the Spaniard and Mourtada Fall, prompting referee Majed Al Shamrani to point to the spot.

But Doka, who converted a penalty in the first leg, failed to take advantage, thumping his shot off the goalkeeper's left post having sent Amrinder the wrong way.

Mariners controlled possession but lacked the domination they showed one week earlier, but it was still the Australian side that looked more likely to score.

Odisha defender Fall had to take evasive action to head Max Balard's free-kick wide under pressure from Edmondson while the Englishman mishit his 61st minute volley into the side-netting when in a position to score.

With the game in the final quarter, Christian Theoharous had his low shot turned around the post by Amrinder having been fed in the penalty area by Doka while substitute Miguel Di Pizio's late effort was deflected wide as Mariners eased through.