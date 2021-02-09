Celta halts Atletico’s winning run

Suarez gets on the scoring sheet twice

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez continued his deadly run of form by scoring twice at home to Celta Vigo on Monday but could not prevent the LaLiga leader drawing 2-2 as its eight-game winning streak ended.

The draw interrupted Atletico winning run since its loss to Real Madrid on Dec. 12 but it still holds a comfortable advantage at the top, leading Barcelona by eight points with a game in hand.

Atletico fell behind in the 13th minute to a well-worked goal from Celta when Santi Mina turned home a cross from Hugo Mallo.

Suarez equalised on the stroke of halftime by sliding in to meet a Marcos Llorente cross and scored a similar goal to put Atletico ahead in the 50th minute, this time connecting with a Renan Lodi ball to score his seventh goal in four league games.

Celta had faded in the second half after a strong display before the break but the visitor pulled level in the 89th minute through debutant Facundo Ferreyra, who had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes.

The result: Atletico 2 (Suarez 45, 50) drew with Celta Vigo 2 (Santi Mina 13, Ferreyra 89).