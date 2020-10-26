CCFC and Akbar Nawas mutually part ways

We thank him for his exemplary contribution to the club: Rohit Ramesh

Former I-league champion team Chennai City FC (CCFC) and head coach Akbar Nawas have mutually parted ways. The announcement was made on Monday through the cub’s social media. “CCFC would like to thank Akbar for his exemplary contribution to the club. We wish the very best for his future endeavours. We would like to thank Akbar for our long-standing collaboration,” read the message on Twitter.

CCFC owner Rohit Ramesh lavished praise on Akbar. “Akbar Nawas was instrumental in putting us on the Indian footballing map and we hope he joins us soon in the future and wish him the best,” he tweeted.

Satisfying time

Akbar said that his stint with CCFC has been quite an enduring one.

“My time with CCFC has been a satisfying one professionally and personally. Together we achieved great things. Won the I-league, qualified for the AFC Cup and produced players of the highest quality many of whom are now playing in the National team and in key clubs in ISL,” he tweeted.

“Unfortunately all good things should come to an end. I will always carry my time with CCFC in my heart with great fondness. Lastly, I would like to thank the entire management [of CCFC] — the players and specially Rohit Ramesh — whose guidance and assistance have been of utmost importance. The CCFC fans deserve a special mention, they are just great.”

Akbar took over from head coach V. Soundararajan in March 2018 — he was earlier CCFC’s technical director — after the team had finished eighth in the 2017-18 season.

In his first full season, CCFC became the I-league champion. However, Akbar couldn’t recreate his magic in the subsequent 2019-20 season as the side ended up in the seventh position.