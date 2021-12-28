Football

Cavani bails out United

Saviour: Cavani fires in United’s equaliser against Newcastle.  

Edinson Cavani spared Manchester United’s blushes on its return from a coronavirus hiatus as the Uruguayan rescued a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side trailed to Allan Saint-Maximin’s eye-catching early goal and was out-played for long periods at St James’ Park.

But Cavani came off the bench to bag his first goal since October in the second half.

United remains in seventh place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth placed Arsenal with two games in hand.

The result: Newcastle 1 (Saint-Maximin 7) drew with Manchester United 1 (Cavani 71).


