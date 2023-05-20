ADVERTISEMENT

Casemiro strikes as Man United eye Champions League

May 20, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag's side would have been assured of a place among Europe's elite next season had Liverpool lost to Aston Villa but their arch-rivals came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw

AFP

Manchester United’s Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Bruno Fernandes at the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Casemiro's spectacular first-half goal proved decisive as Manchester United won 1-0 away to Bournemouth on Saturday to move within sight of Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag's side would have been assured of a place among Europe's elite next season had Liverpool lost to Aston Villa but their arch-rivals came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw.

Even so United now need just one point from their remaining two Premier League games this season - with the London duo of Chelsea and Fulham visiting Old Trafford on Thursday and a week on Sunday respectively - to be assured of a Champions League place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

That would mean Ten Hag had achieved his key target in his first season in charge, with United having already won the League Cup ahead of next month's FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford missed out for three-times European champions United with an unspecified illness, the England forward having also been sidelined from last week's 2-0 win over Wolves due to a leg injury.

But despite his absence, United took just nine minutes to go ahead on the south coast.

Christian Eriksen's floated cross into the box was flicked into the path of Casemiro by defender Marcos Senesi before the Brazilian midfielder hooked in an acrobatic volley.

Dominic Solanke, however, could have equalised for Bournemouth but his low drive was well-saved by David de Gea.

Casemiro then tried to top his goal with a thumping drive from 35 yards that Neto did well to hold.

Solanke too went close when he headed just over the crossbar in the last action of the first half.

David Brooks, making his first start since being diagnosed with cancer in 2021, almost levelled after the interval only for De Gea to turn his fierce drive over the bar.

United, however, continued to push for a second goal against a Bournemouth side who had fought so hard to be assured of top-flight safety long before this match kicked-off.

Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi prevented United from extending their lead when the Ukrainian turned Bruno Fernandes's first-time effort over the bar.

Fernandes's powerful shot stung the palms of Neto before Bournemouth squandered a chance to equalise when substitute Kieffer Moore, with only De Gea to beat, shot straight at the keeper, who saved with his leg.

Bournemouth weren't finished, with Senesi volleying on to the roof of the net in added time before United made sure of victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US