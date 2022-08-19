Casemiro intent on joining Manchester United, says Madrid coach Ancelotti

"Casemiro wants a new challenge and we understand his feeling, I do not think there is a way back," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of the rumours linking the Brazilian midfielder to Manchester United

Casemiro of Real Madrid celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup trophy on August 10. The Brazilian midfielder is likely to join Manchester United soon | Photo Credit: Getty Images

"Casemiro wants a new challenge and we understand his feeling, I do not think there is a way back," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of the rumours linking the Brazilian midfielder to Manchester United

Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid in order to sign for Premier League side Manchester United, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

"Casemiro wants a new challenge and we understand his feeling, I do not think there is a way back," Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday.

Manchester United will send official bid for Casemiro tonight in order to close the deal on Friday. €60m fee, €10m add-ons - so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC



Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season. pic.twitter.com/E6kKvKK1Q3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

"I have spoken with him. Casemiro, for what he has done and the person he is, we must respect that desire. The negotiations are ongoing right now, it is not official yet, he is still our player but his will is to leave."

Negotiations under way

Reuters understands that the 30-year-old midfielder is to sign a four to five-year deal at United with wages of around 16 million euros ($16.10 million) per year.

United's first offer to Real Madrid for the Brazilian is around 70 million euros, British media reports said.

"Real Madrid loses a player that has linked really well with the other midfielders with more quality, (Luka) Modric and (Toni) Kroos. He is important and has been key to Madrid's success," Ancelotti said.

Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom, front, duels for the ball with Real Madrid’s Casemiro during the UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt | Photo Credit: AP

"... If there is agreement, we will wish him the best and look at what we have in the club to replace him."

Tchouameni is Casemiro’s long-term replacement

The La Liga and European champions signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in June from AS Monaco with the 22-year-old believed to be a replacement for Casemiro.

"We have Tchouameni but other players that can play in the same position, too," Ancelotti said.

"Tchouameni was one of the best midfielders on the market. Kroos can also play there, like he did in my second year here."

After joining the Spanish giants in 2013 from Sao Paulo, Casemiro won five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Club World Cups among other honours.