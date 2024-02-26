Carabao Cup 2024 | Liverpool beats Chelsea 1-0 to win the English League Cup

February 26, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - LONDON

Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup trophy by securing a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley on February 25.

The centerback's header in the 28th minute of extra time settled a tense clash that had ended 0-0 in regulation.

It clinched an eighth piece of major silverware for Jurgen Klopp and ensured the Liverpool manager will not end his final season at the club empty-handed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klopp will step down at the end of the season, but victory in the League Cup has kept his team on course for an improbable quadruple of trophies.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table and is still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was hoping to win his first major trophy in England after previous spells with Southampton and Tottenham. He will have to wait, while Klopp can look ahead to more glory before walking away.

Liverpool and Chelsea had met in both domestic finals in 2022 and on both occasions Liverpool came out on top to lift the League Cup and FA Cup on penalties after two goalless draws.

This was another close match that saw both teams have goals ruled out for offside and other chances missed.

Eventually Van Dijk came up with the decisive moment and perhaps the start of a trophy-laden end to Klopp's reign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.