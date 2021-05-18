Cantona in EPL Hall of Fame

I would’ve been surprised not to be elected, says the United legend

Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona became the third player to be inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame, after former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry, the league said on Tuesday.

Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club.

The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

“I am very happy and very proud,” Cantona told Premier League website.