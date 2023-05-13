Can Ollie Watkins rekindle Aston Villa’s flickering European dream?

May 13, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

Sometime last week, news broke that Bayern Munich was having Ollie Watkins watched — the German powerhouse is on the hunt for a new striker and had sent a scout to run the rule over the Aston Villa hitman. It was reportedly part of Bayern’s contingency plan in the event of its interest in Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane amounting to nothing.

Watkins has also seemingly caught the eye of the Premier League’s top clubs, many of whom have learnt about his qualities while suffering at his hands. With the silly season approaching, the rumour mill has begun to churn furiously — every bit of transfer news must, therefore, be taken with a pinch of salt.

There is also the matter of Villa opening talks with the 27-year-old striker over a new contract: it’s not uncommon for stories of other clubs being interested to appear at such times, as player agents attempt to secure the best possible deal for their clients.

But even if Bayern’s and the other clubs’ interest is only exploratory, it is still a sign that Watkins’ form since the World Cup, his profile, versatility and ability appeal to elite teams — an inspiring rise for someone who was plying his trade in the Championship, the division below the Premier League, as recently as 2020.

Watkins has 14 Premier League goals this season, 12 of them coming after the World Cup. The peak in this run of form came a month ago, when he proved too hot to handle for the stingiest defence in England as he scored two goals and set up another in a 3-0 win over Newcastle.

“Newcastle’s defence has been one of the best in the league,” said former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch, “and for Watkins to pull them in every direction like he did was brilliant.” Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand agreed: “I think he’s a fabulous, fabulous player… He asks all the questions a defender doesn’t want asked.”

Intertwined fates

That brace took Watkins’ tally to 11 goals in his 12 previous league games — a phase during which Villa was flying, having won seven of eight games and climbed to sixth on the table, within close points-proximity of Tottenham (fifth), Manchester United (fourth) and Newcastle (third).

Watkins has gone off the boil since then, in terms of scoring. Unsurprisingly, Villa has struggled as well. Since the unstoppable performance against Newcastle in mid-April, Watkins has not found the back of the net in four Premier League matches. Villa has collected just four points from these fixtures, and its hope of making it to Europe next season — the fans were even dreaming of Champions League nights at Villa Park at one stage — is flickering.

Villa is currently eighth, three points behind sixth-placed Tottenham. But Brighton, in seventh, has two games in hand. Finishing fifth guarantees a Europa League berth, but Villa is eight points off that position — and with three games left to play, that route appears unlikely.

The other European places go to the winners of the FA Cup (United or Manchester City) and League Cup (United), but if these teams finish in the top five or top six, the next highest-ranked sides will get in. As things stand, sixth place should earn a Europa League spot and seventh a Conference League spot. For a top-seven finish, Villa will need Watkins at his goal-scoring best.

There is no reason why Watkins can’t rediscover his touch in front of goal. During his four-game scoreless run, he did not manage a single shot against United but in the other three games he averaged three shots per 90 minutes, roughly his average this season. If he continues getting shots off, he will score, given the amount of time and effort he has devoted to hone his finishing.

The Emery equation

Watkins has also flourished under Unai Emery, who has a track record of working well with strikers. The 27-year-old had struggled under Steven Gerrard, but Emery has drawn out Watkins’ best. A dinked finish against Nottingham Forest was the perfect confluence of these factors — a widening of his finishing range and the confidence to go for it, which Emery has nurtured.

“I think it shows that I’ve developed a lot, I’ve worked a lot on my finishing,” Watkins said after that goal. “I’ve worked hard for these moments. I don’t think I’d do that finish at the start of the season or maybe last season, dinking the ’keeper. I’d maybe have tried to go low and it may get saved. I’ve worked a lot on a variety of finishes and I’m happy to be scoring.”

Watkins has reportedly worked overtime at Villa’s training ground, inspired by clips of Emery’s former strikers Carlos Bacca (Sevilla), Edinson Cavani (PSG) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), with all three possessing the dinked finish over the goalkeeper.

A late bloomer, Watkins has always been well regarded. Having joined Villa for a club record 28 million pounds, he showed just how devastating he can be with a hat-trick inside the opening 39 minutes in a 7-2 mauling of then reigning champion Liverpool in October 2020.

That potential, allied with his commitment to improving under a top coach, has produced a strong 2022-23.

“The performance of Ollie now is fantastic,” Emery said last month. “He has always scored, but he is understanding a little bit more how to attack the spaces [and] when he has to drop to get the ball. He understands everything as a striker and is adding a lot of things.”

It’s an exciting time for Watkins, even if it is slightly dampened by his four-game goalless run. If he finishes the season well, he could fire Villa into Europe; big teams may come in with offers in the summer. England selection, with the Euros set to be played next year, is another realistic target. Wherever the future takes him, what is certain is that Watkins will continue to put in the hard yards so he can keep doing what he loves so much: scoring goals.