Can Dortmund catch Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich is in pole position to win an eighth straight title, but Borussia Dortmund leads the chasing pack and is spearheaded by Erling Braut Haaland as the Bundesliga comes out of its coronavirus-enforced hibernation this weekend.

Bayern had put a patchy start to the season before winning 10 and drawing one of its last 11 league games.

The Bavarians are four points clear of Dortmund at the top and have been busy since their last game.

With Robert Lewandowski scoring 25 goals in 23 games, Bayern is formidable. It still has to visit Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

It could still just about be a four-horse title race, with Borussia Monchengladbach six points off the pace in fourth, but Dortmund is best-placed to stop Bayern.

Lucien Favre’s side was last seen going out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain, but before that was in thrilling form led by young stars Haaland and Jadon Sancho.