Camara slots home late winner for NEUFC

His 94th-minute strike shocks FC Goa

Khassa Camara’s wonder-strike in added time helped NorthEast United beat FC Goa 2-1 in a highly entertaining ISL contest at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

Rochharzela and Alexander Romario scored for NEUFC and Goa within the first 13 minutes in what was an open, end-to-end game.

NEUFC, which was under the cosh for much of the first half, came out fighting in the second period with Camara sealing the team’s first win of the season. Goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was pivotal for the Highlanders with seven big saves.

The result condemned Goa to its worst-ever start to a season with three defeats from three matches.

In the 10th minute, NEUFC pressed Goa high early on and caught the Goa defence out of position when Mathias Coureur released Rochharzela, who calmly side-footed the ball off the post and into the net.

Goa hit back immediately, through Alexander Romario three minutes later, when he side-footed an Alberto Noguera shot past Subhasish to equalise.

NEUFC continued to push for the winner and Camara provided it when he blasted the ball into the top corner from long range.

The result: NEUFC 2 (Rochharzela 10, Khassa Camara 90+4) bt FC Goa 1 (Alexander Romario 13).

Sunday’s match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, 7.30 p.m.