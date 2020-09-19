Calvin-Lambert does the star turn

Gnarby’s hat-trick leads Bayern Munich’s rout of Schalke

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit a hat-trick and James Rodriguez bagged his first Premier League goal as Everton crushed 10-man West Bromwich Albion 5-2 to extend its perfect start to the season on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell behind to Grady Diangana’s early goal but Calvert-Lewin equalised and James put it ahead before West Brom imploded. Kieran Gibbs was dismissed for pushing James in the face in first half stoppage-time.

Matheus Pereira equalised for Albion after the interval, but Michael Keane restored Everton’s lead and Calvert-Lewin sealed the points with his second and third goals.

Serge Gnabry also hit a hat-trick as holder Bayern Munich romped to an historic 8-0 rout of Schalke on Friday in the opening game of the 2020/21 Bundesliga season behind closed doors.

The jaw-dropping result is the highest win in an opening game of a new Bundesliga season — five weeks to the day after its 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League. Germany winger Leroy Sane marked his Bayern debut by creating two goals for Gnabry, then added one of his own.

Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowksi also netted before Jamal Musiala, 17, became the youngest Bayern goal-scorer in the Bundesliga when he came on late.

The results:

Premier League: Everton 5 (Calvert-Lewin 31, 62, 66, James 45, Keane 54) bt West Brom 2 (Diangana 10, Pereira 47); Leeds 4 (Costa 5, 57, Klich 41-pen, Bamford 50) bt Fulham 3 (Mitrovic 35-pen, 67, Decordova-Reid 62).

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Silva 62) drew with Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Soukou 51); Union Berlin 1 (Buelter 75) lost to Augsburg 3 (Vargas 41, Gregoritsch 82, Hahn 89); Cologne 2 (Andersson 22, Drexler 86) lost to Hoffenheim 3 (Kramaric 4, 45+3-pen, 90+2).

Werder Bremen 1 (Selke 69) lost to Hertha Berlin 4 (Pekarik 42, Lukebakio 45+2, Cunha 63, Cordoba 90); Stuttgart 2 (Kalajdzic 71, Wamangituka 81) lost to Freiburg 3 (Petersen 8, Sallai 26, Grifo 48).

LaLiga: Villarreal 2 (Moreno 63, Alcacer 71) bt Eibar 1 (Kike 50).

Friday: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 8 (Gnabry 4, 47, 59, Goretzka 19, Lewandowski 31-pen, Muller 69, Sane 71, Musiala 81) bt Schalke 0.