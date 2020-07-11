Burnley ends Liverpool’s perfect run at Anfield

Liverpool failed to win a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since January 2019 as Burnley ended a run of 24 straight victories for Jurgen Klopp’s men on home soil, thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s strike in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
Andy Robertson’s first-half header had the champion on course to maintain their perfect home record and close in on a record points tally for the English top flight. But Liverpool was made to pay for a host of missed chances when Rodriguez’s fine finish earned a point to further Burnley’s late push for a place in Europe next season.
Earlier, Norwich was condemned to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio’s four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.
A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke’s side sealed its fate as Antonio’s ruthless display boosted West Ham’s own survival bid.
The results: Premier League: Liverpool 1 (Robertson 34) drew with Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 69); Norwich 0 lost to West Ham 4 (Antonio 11, 45+1, 54, 74); Watford 2 (Deeney 52-pen, 82-pen) bt Newcastle 1 (Gayle 23).
LaLiga: Real Sociedad 2 (Merino 47, Oyarzabal 83) lost to Granada 3 (Puertas 21, Soldado 43, Duarte 88); Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 11-pen, Marco Asensio 50) bt Alaves 0.
Serie A: Verona 2 (Lazovic 2, Veloso 86) drew with Inter Milan 2 (Candreva 49, Dimarco 55-og).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath