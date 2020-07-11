Football

Burnley ends Liverpool’s perfect run at Anfield

Solo show: Michail Antonio had a field day, hammering Norwich City all by himself.

Norwich swept away by Antonio’s four-goal blitz

Liverpool failed to win a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since January 2019 as Burnley ended a run of 24 straight victories for Jurgen Klopp’s men on home soil, thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s strike in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Andy Robertson’s first-half header had the champion on course to maintain their perfect home record and close in on a record points tally for the English top flight. But Liverpool was made to pay for a host of missed chances when Rodriguez’s fine finish earned a point to further Burnley’s late push for a place in Europe next season.

Earlier, Norwich was condemned to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio’s four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke’s side sealed its fate as Antonio’s ruthless display boosted West Ham’s own survival bid.

The results: Premier League: Liverpool 1 (Robertson 34) drew with Burnley 1 (Rodriguez 69); Norwich 0 lost to West Ham 4 (Antonio 11, 45+1, 54, 74); Watford 2 (Deeney 52-pen, 82-pen) bt Newcastle 1 (Gayle 23).

LaLiga: Real Sociedad 2 (Merino 47, Oyarzabal 83) lost to Granada 3 (Puertas 21, Soldado 43, Duarte 88); Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 11-pen, Marco Asensio 50) bt Alaves 0.

Serie A: Verona 2 (Lazovic 2, Veloso 86) drew with Inter Milan 2 (Candreva 49, Dimarco 55-og).

