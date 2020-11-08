Bundesliga | Kimmich injury overshadows Bayern’s Klassiker win

Dortmund left to rue rash of missed chances

Bayern Munich faces an anxious wait to discover the severity of Joshua Kimmich’s knee injury which cast a shadow over its 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday which sent it top of the Bundesliga.

The Germany midfielder, who has been in great form recently, was helped off in obvious distress after twisting his knee in a first-half challenge.

“He’ll fly home with us and be examined — it’s too early to say the extent of the injury,” said grim-faced Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

Kimmich is also a concern for Germany ahead of the friendly against the Czech Republic on Wednesday before Nations League games against Spain and then Ukraine in the following six days.

Big blow

Flick admitted the potential loss of midfield dynamo Kimmich would be a blow for the European champion.

“He’s a very important player for us and with his mentality, he isn’t someone you can replace like for like,” said Flick.

The Bayern boss was pleased with the win which left his side two points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig. Dortmund is now third, three points behind Munich.

“There were many, many chances to score on both sides,” enthused Flick.

“In the end we were a little more determined, that’s why I think the victory was more than deserved.

“Dortmund were dangerous when we made mistakes, which we must put a stop to.”

Hard to accept

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre said it was “hard to accept” conceding three goals at home to Bayern.

“All in all, we have to be positive, we did a good job — we had so many chances to score,” lamented the Swiss.

Haaland was annoyed at his own performance after converting one of his four chances.

“I have to score more goals, if we don’t put our chances away at this level, then we won’t win,” said the 20-year-old.

“They are the best team in the world, but we have to work harder to take the next step to be as good as them.”