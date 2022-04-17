Bundesliga: Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund routs Wolfsburg 6-1

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland (left) struck twice as Wolfsburg were swept aside | Photo Credit: AP

Striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund routed Wolfsburg 6-1 on Saturday to maintain its slim chances of winning the German league.

Dortmund is six points behind Bayern Munich with only a mathematical chance of the title. Six-time European champion Bayern, eliminated in the Champions League this week, can restore its nine-point lead with a win at struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

There are only four rounds remaining after this weekend.

Dortmund took control with three goals in a five-minute spell.

Defender Tom Rothe headed home from Julian Brandt’s corner in the 24th; midfielder Axel Witsel pounced two minutes later after Haaland broke free; and defender Manuel Akanji turned in a free kick from Marco Reus in the 29th.

Five minutes later, Emre Can netted with a shot from 20 meters that goalkeeper Koen Casteels fumbled.

Haaland grabbed his first in the 38th when he was set up by Reus and shot past Casteels. The prolific Norway star made it 6-0 in the 54th after combining well with Brandt.

Midfielder Ridle Baku got a late consolation goal for Wolfsburg, which hadn’t scored on its previous five visits to the Westfalenstadion.

Hungary winger Roland Sallai scored twice as fifth-placed Freiburg beat mid-table Bochum 3-0 to move level on points with fourth-placed Leipzig, which plays on Sunday.

Sixth-placed Cologne won at local rival Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 to clinch an emphatic Rhine derby double after winning 4-1 earlier this season.

French striker Anthony Modeste continued his fine form to put Cologne ahead with his 16th league goal.

Midfielders Florian Kainz and Dejan Ljubicic added on to make it 3-0 by halftime.

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo pulled a late goal back for mid-table Gladbach.

Hertha Berlin boosted its chances of staying up with a 1-0 win at Augsburg, thanks to an early second-half goal from Germany midfielder Suat Serdar.

Hertha was 15th and has big games coming up against relegation rivals Stuttgart and Bielefeld.

Stuttgart, which was one point behind Hertha in 16th, drew at mid-table Mainz 0-0.