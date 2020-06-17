Bundesliga | Bayern wins eighth straight crown

Bayern Munich was crowned Bundesliga champion on Tuesday for an eighth straight season as Robert Lewandowski’s volley secured a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen, while Paderborn was relegated from the top flight in Berlin.

“Compliments to the team, it is sensational what we have achieved in the past few months,” said coach Hansi Flick, for whom it was a first league title in his first season in charge.

A deft chip over the Bremen defence from Jerome Boateng was chested down and volleyed home by Lewandowski shortly before half-time.

The result keeps Werder Bremen second-from-bottom with just two games left to avoid dropping down to the second-tier for the first time since 1980.

Bottom side Paderborn had its relegation confirmed with a 1-0 defeat at Union Berlin after an own goal from the visitors by Ben Zolinski.

Lionel Messi was rugby tackled and then scored a penalty as Barcelona put the pressure back on Real Madrid by easing to a 2-0 victory over Leganes at an empty Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Messi was hauled to the ground in the first half by a diving Unai Bustinza wrapping two arms around his waist and he was knocked over again in the second, this time earning a penalty, which he converted.

After 33 appearances, Messi now has 26 goals this season. In his last eight games, he has seven goals and eight assists. The 17-year-old Ansu Fati had earlier given Barcelona the lead.

The results: Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach 3 (Hofmann 11, 30, Stindl 65) bt Wolfsburg 0; Werder Bremen 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 43); Freiburg 2 (Grifo 61, Petersen 71) bt Hertha Berlin 1 (Ibisevic 66-pen).

Union Berlin 1 (Zolinski 27-og) bt Paderborn 0.

LaLiga: Getafe 0 drew with Espanyol 0; Villarreal 1 (Bacca 16) bt Real Mallorca 0.

Barcelona 2 (Fati 42, Messi 69-pen) bt Leganes 0.