ADVERTISEMENT

Bundesliga 2022/23 | Dortmund edges Leipzig to go on top of the league

March 04, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Bayern Munich can reclaim the top spot, due to a healthy goal difference, with a win at relegation-threatened Stuttgart

AP

Dortmund’s team players celebrate after Marco Reus scored a penalty, the opening goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, March 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Captain Marco Reus scored again in a 2-1 win over Leipzig that lifted Borussia Dortmund three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and preserved its winning start to 2023.

Reus converted a penalty in the 21st minute on Friday and Emre Can scored the second goal in the 39th for Dortmund's 10th win from 10 games across all competitions this year. It's the best record for any team across Europe's top five leagues in 2023.

Bayern Munich, which was leading on goal difference from Dortmund, can reclaim the top spot on Saturday with a win at relegation-threatened Stuttgart.

Reus' 159th goal for Dortmund altogether matched Michael Zorc's record for the club. Only Adi Preißler, who scored 177 for Dortmund in two stints from 1946 to 1959, has more.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But Dortmund needed reserve goalkeeper Alexander Meyer to preserve Friday's win with a stoppage-time save from Emil Forsberg, just after Nico Schlotterbeck denied Timo Werner an equalizer with his shoulder.

"In the end, naturally, I'd rather win than play well and lose," Reus said, referring to the Dortmund of previous seasons.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic was forced into a late change to his lineup when goalkeeper Gregor Kobel complained of a muscular problem. Meyer made his fifth league appearance of the season.

Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The in-form Julian Brandt thought he opened the scoring with a fine finish in the 13th, but the goal was ruled out through VAR after the ball brushed his arm. Brandt had scored in his previous four games.

Reus took his chance from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich.

Can then had the aid of a deflection as he rewarded Dortmund's dominance with the second goal.

Leipzig forced Dortmund back after the break and the visitor's pressure finally paid off in the 74th when Forsberg slid in to convert David Raum's cross at the far post. Meyer and Schlotterbeck prevented any more.

Dortmund’s fans celebrate as their team won the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, March 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

"We played a really good game in the first half and defended with all we've got in the second," Terzic said.

"It's annoying that it got close at the end but we took it on."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US