‘Bubble life not worse than life of soldiers’

Defender Jhingan looks at the positives of staying in a bio-bubble

Top sporting stars have often expressed apprehensions about prolonged stay in a bio-bubble and though India footballer Sandesh Jhingan agrees with their viewpoint, he says it is “still not worse” than lives of soldiers stationed in sub-zero temperature.

“It (life in a bubble) is not that scary, to be honest, but it is tough because you are just locked in your room. This is my fourth or fifth bubble now and in the past two years, I have been in the bubble only with the national team, club but it is what it is,” the 28-year-old Jhingan told in an interview.

The star defender added, “It is still not worse than people who are in the army, people who are in minus 50 or 60 for months and years, there are still more bad things or difficult things happening in the world. It is very challenging, and I suffer a lot, but I look at the positive side.”

Speaking about Sunil Chhetri, who has been his captain, Jhingan said, “The more you say, the less it is about Sunil paaji.

“He has been a great servant of the country. I learnt a lot from him, but if I could pick one thing, it would be nutrition.”