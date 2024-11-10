Bruno Fernandes scores brilliant goal in landmark game for Man United against Leicester

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes marked his 250th appearance for the club in style with a brilliant solo goal against Leicester on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

The Portugal international, presented with a framed shirt before kick-off in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, ran onto a back-heel from Amad Diallo and curled a low shot past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the 17th minute.

He scored a second with a deflected effort off Victor Kristiansen in the 38th. Both sparked wild celebrations from the home fans, who chanted “Bruno” as Fernandes was congratulated by his teammates.

Fernandes has scored 84 goals in all competitions since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. The match was United's final game before new head coach Ruben Amorim takes charge on Monday.

Interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was looking to extend his unbeaten run during his temporary spell after former manager Erik ten Hag was fired last month. United had won two and drawn one of its three previous games under Van Nistelrooy.