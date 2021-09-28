Brighton misses out going to top

Rescue act: Neal Maupay ensured Brighton shared the points with Crystal Palace with this last-gasp equaliser.

Suarez’s late strike gives Celta second straight win

Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and earn Brighton a 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

Brighton would have climbed into first place with a win but still left Selhurst Park satisfied after Maupay’s late equaliser, which came as Joel Veltman helped the ball forward from just inside his own half following a poor clearance by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha had put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Conor Gallagher was fouled in the box by Leandro Trossard as the midfielder ran nto the area.

Palace was denied just a second victory of the season under recently hired manager Patrick Vieira, after beating Tottenham 3-0 in its last home match.

Brighton stayed in sixth place but moved into a tie for points with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton, who are all a point behind leader Liverpool.

In LaLiga, Denis Suarez scored four minutes into stoppage time for Celta Vigo to beat Granada 1-0. Suarez netted the winner from inside the area after an assist by Santi Mina to secure Celta its second consecutive win after a winless start to the season.

The goal came a few moments after Granada nearly broke the deadlock with a couple of opportunities that were stopped by Celta goalkeeper Matias Dituro.

The host got the victory despite Iago Aspas missing a 73rd-minute penalty kick, with his shot saved by Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano.

Real Madrid leads the league through seven rounds, one point more than Real Sociedad and two points more than Sevilla and defending champion Atlético Madrid. Sevilla has a game in hand.

Premier League: Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 45+2-pen) drew with Brighton 1 (Maupay 90+5).

LaLiga: Celta Vigo 1 (Suarez 90+4) bt Granada 0.

Serie A: Venezia 1 (Aramu 78-pen) drew with Torino 1 (Brekalo 56).