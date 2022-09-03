Brazilian star Marcelo signs with Greek club Olympiakos

An attacking left back, or wing-back, Marcelo spent the past 16 seasons playing for Real Madrid, where he accumulated the most titles in the club’s history

AP Athens
September 03, 2022 14:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian defender Marcelo heads the ball during a Real Madrid training session. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo early Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terms of the contract were not announced; Greek sports sites reported the contract was for one year, with an option for an additional year.

An attacking left back, or wing-back, Marcelo spent the past 16 seasons playing for Real Madrid, where he accumulated the most titles in the football club’s history.

The 25 titles included six La Ligas, five Champions Leagues, five Supercopa de Espana, four Club World Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and two Copa del Reys.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old Marcelo also made 58 appearances for Brazil from 2006-18, including the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Olympiakos, winner of the last three Greek Superleague titles, is seeking a record 48th trophy this season. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app