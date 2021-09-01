Brazil missing key EPL players

Sao paulo

01 September 2021

Situation not so dire for Argentina in terms of personnel

Brazil will be missing nine of its players from the English Premier League for its next three World Cup qualifiers, including Thursday’s clash at Chile.

But second place Argentina expects to have four of its England-based players at Venezuela on the same day.

FIFA has told South American soccer body CONMEBOL there will be consequences for clubs who don’t release players as required.

Brazil leads with six wins in six matches, but few analysts are taking any risks predicting who will play against seventh place Chile in Santiago on Thursday. The first training sessions in Sao Paulo did not offer any hints.

A win in Santiago could put Brazil on the verge of qualification for next year’s tournament in Qatar. If coach Tite’s team brings three points from Chile and beats Argentina and Peru at home it will have 27 points after nine matches.

Second place Argentina, with 12 points, will have four Premier League players for the match in Caracas.

Captain Lionel Messi, who finally lifted a major trophy with Argentina, will play for his country for the first time as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Also Thursday, third place Ecuador will host Paraguay. Colombia will travel to Bolivia. And Peru will host Uruguay, which will be without Edinson Cavani and the injured Luis Suarez.