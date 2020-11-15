Football

Brazil huffs and puffs past Venezuela

Acrobatic finish: Arturo Vidal goes all kung-fu as he fires in Chile’s second against Peru.  

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored the crucial goal as Brazil laboured to a 1-0 win over a well organised but limited Venezuela in its World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Elsewhere, star forward pair Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, from the spot, were on target as Uruguay rolled over Colombia 3-0 away in Baranquilla.

In the day’s other match, Arturo Vidal’s brace was enough for Chile to coast past Peru.

The results: Brazil 1 (Firmino 66) bt Venezuela 0.

Chile 2 (Vidal 19, 34) bt Peru 0.

Colombia 0 lost to Uruguay 3 (Cavani 5, Suarez 54-pen, Nunez 73).

