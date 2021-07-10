Football

Bozidar Bandovic is new head coach of Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC new head coach Bozidar Bandovic. Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC  

Bozidar Bandovic has been appointed as the new coach of Chennaiyin FC on a one-year contract ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. The 51-year-old from Montenegro will replace Csaba Laszlo, who helmed the club after a disappointing season which saw it finish eighth.

“I am delighted to join the Chennaiyin family. I am ready and I cannot wait to start! After our conversations, I realised that this club is very special. I was very impressed,” said the new head coach.

Bandovic’s most recent stint, at Buriram United, boasts of successive Thai League titles (2016-17 & 2017-18) and a Thai League Manager of the Year award in 2017-18.

“We are absolutely delighted to have someone like Bandovic take up the mantle of head coach. What he has achieved in Thailand is a testament to his capabilities and we expect him to show similar efficiency in India,” Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2021 9:00:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bozidar-bandovic-is-new-head-coach-of-chennaiyin-fc/article35255413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY