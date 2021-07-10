Bozidar Bandovic is new head coach of Chennaiyin FC

The 51-year-old Bozidar Bandovic from Montenegro will replace Csaba Laszlo.

Bozidar Bandovic has been appointed as the new coach of Chennaiyin FC on a one-year contract ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. The 51-year-old from Montenegro will replace Csaba Laszlo, who helmed the club after a disappointing season which saw it finish eighth.

“I am delighted to join the Chennaiyin family. I am ready and I cannot wait to start! After our conversations, I realised that this club is very special. I was very impressed,” said the new head coach.

Bandovic’s most recent stint, at Buriram United, boasts of successive Thai League titles (2016-17 & 2017-18) and a Thai League Manager of the Year award in 2017-18.

“We are absolutely delighted to have someone like Bandovic take up the mantle of head coach. What he has achieved in Thailand is a testament to his capabilities and we expect him to show similar efficiency in India,” Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.