year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Bose, Ranawade, Lalchungnunga not in India's 23-member squad for away match against Qatar

Stimac chose to give Jay Gupta the debut as both Bose and Ranawade started on the bench and did not get any minutes in their match against Kuwait

Published - June 08, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during his last match against Kuwait in the FIFA Qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium at Kolkata on Thursday, June 06, 2024.

Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during his last match against Kuwait in the FIFA Qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium at Kolkata on Thursday, June 06, 2024.

Indian football head coach Igor Stimac on June 8 named a 23-member squad without the defensive trio of Mohun Baan veteran Subhasish Bose, Mumbai FC's Amey Ranawade and Lalchungnunga of East Bengal for its away World Cup Qualifier against Qatar on June 11.

This will be India's first match after the retirement of Sunil Chhetri, who made his last international appearance in a frustrating goalless draw against Kuwait in their second-round World Cup Qualifier at Salt Lake Stadium on June 6.

Stimac chose to give Jay Gupta the debut as both Bose and Ranawade started on the bench and did not get any minutes in their match against Kuwait.

Lalchungnunga, however, was not named in the Indian team list against Kuwait.

India have five points and are behind table-toppers Qatar who have 13 in the Group A standings. Afghanistan and Kuwait have five and three points, occupying the third and fourth places respectively.

While Qatar have sealed their third-round berth, the other three teams, including India and bottom-placed Kuwait, have a chance to make the cut.

Kuwait will face Afghanistan at home in their concluding second-round clash.

India must win against the two-time Asian champions Qatar to make their maiden appearance in the third round of Asia's top-18 teams.

A point will be enough for the Blue Tigers if the Afghanistan versus Kuwait tie also ends in a draw.

However, a defeat in Qatar will end India's hopes of progressing, irrespective of the other result.

The Blue Tigers will travel to Doha from Kolkata on Saturday evening.

India squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, David Lalhlansanga.

