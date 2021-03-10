Champions League | Borussia Dortmund edge Sevilla to reach quarter-finals

New Delhi

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund sealed a 5-4 aggregate win over Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 to book a quarter-final place, after a dramatic 2-2 second-leg draw at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Norwegian youngster Haaland tapped in a first-half opener before scoring a retaken penalty after the break, and although Youssef En-Nesyri's brace gave the visitors late hope, Dortmund held on.

