Football

Champions League | Borussia Dortmund edge Sevilla to reach quarter-finals

Dortmund's players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League, Last-16 2nd-Leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund sealed a 5-4 aggregate win over Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 to book a quarter-final place, after a dramatic 2-2 second-leg draw at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Norwegian youngster Haaland tapped in a first-half opener before scoring a retaken penalty after the break, and although Youssef En-Nesyri's brace gave the visitors late hope, Dortmund held on.

