ADVERTISEMENT

Body of Ghana star Atsu killed in Turkey earthquake flown home

February 19, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Accra

There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false and his body was found on Saturday

AFP

A detailed view of The LED board which shows the tribute in memory of former Premier League player Christian Atsu. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The remains of former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu who died in a devastating earthquake in Turkey were being flown home on Sunday, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false and his body was found on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra (Ghana’s capital) at 7:40 p.m. Sunday,” the foreign ministry said.

On Saturday, the ministry said that Atsu’s older brother and twin sister were present at the site of the rescue when his body was recovered.

His widow Marie-Claire Rupio and their three children were in the stands at St James’ Park on Saturday to join in a tribute to the player before Newcastle’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

Atsu scored the last of his 33 career goals for Hatayspor in Turkey’s Super Lig on February 5, hours before the quake struck.

“There are no words to describe our sadness,” tweeted his Turkish top-flight club in homage to him.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person.”

He previously played for his national team the Black Stars and Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said “football has lost one of its finest ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / earthquake

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US