Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo soccer great, dies at 79

December 19, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Malmo, Sweden

PTI
Swedish football player Bo Larsson looks on during a meeting of the Swedish national soccer team, in February 1970.

Swedish football player Bo Larsson looks on during a meeting of the Swedish national soccer team, in February 1970. | Photo Credit: AP

Bo Larsson, the Swedish soccer great who played 70 times for his country and at three World Cups, has died. He was 79.

The Swedish soccer federation announced the death of Larsson on Tuesday. No more details were disclosed.

Larsson, who could play in midfield or as a striker, featured at the World Cups in 1970, 1974 and 1978 and is regarded as one of Malmo's greatest ever players.

“Bosse” — as he was fondly known — scored 289 goals in 546 games for the southern club, where he won the league six times from 1965-77 and was the competition's top scorer three times. He also had a stint playing for Stuttgart in Germany between 1966-69 before returning to Malmo.

“For many, Bosse Larsson was the greatest MFF player of all time,” Malmo wrote.

