Blasters ropes in Montenegro defender Drincic

August 15, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI:

Kerala Blasters has signed Montenegro centreback Milos Drincic on a one-year contract for the coming ISL season.

The tall 24-year-old had played in the Montenegro under-17, 19 and 23 teams and had also been in action in the UEFA Champions League.

“Milos Drincic is exactly the profile we were looking for — fighter mentality, peak age, playing in top European league — and a great ambition to represent Blasters,” said Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys.

“I see this as a wonderful opportunity to explore a new challenge in a different league with a great club,” said Drincic.

